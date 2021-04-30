Morgan Stanley Purchases 186,980 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 415.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Perspecta worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Perspecta by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $29.30 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.