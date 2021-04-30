Morgan Stanley Purchases 59,934 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 219.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Herc worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

