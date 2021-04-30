Morgan Stanley Purchases 87,793 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,793 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Standard Motor Products worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

