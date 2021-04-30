Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $272.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.63. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

