Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,166.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

