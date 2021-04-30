Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 241.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of The GEO Group worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GEO opened at $5.66 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $686.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

