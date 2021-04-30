Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Flowserve worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

