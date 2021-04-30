Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.33% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,345,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.