Morgan Stanley Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $186.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Gerstein Fisher grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 6,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $2,050,000. Janus Capital Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 210.5% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 38,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management now owns 86,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn V. Moreno lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Evelyn V. Moreno now owns 75,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.