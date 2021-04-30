Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.03% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,335,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

