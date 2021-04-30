Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.34. 90,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,359. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

