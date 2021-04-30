Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elementis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EMNSF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

