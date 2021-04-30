Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

RBGLY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 212,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

