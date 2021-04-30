Morgan Stanley Sells 2,985 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

ILTB opened at $69.62 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

