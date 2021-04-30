Morgan Stanley Sells 4,137 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.72% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.