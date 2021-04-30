Morgan Stanley Sells 49,094 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter.

NCA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

