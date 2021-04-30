Morgan Stanley Sells 59,186 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $103.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

