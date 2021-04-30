Morgan Stanley Sells 751,198 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 84,993.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.02 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

