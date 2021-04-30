Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of OPKO Health worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.