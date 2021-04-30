Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.25

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.25 and traded as high as C$124.31. Morguard shares last traded at C$123.45, with a volume of 5,819 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Morguard in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.98.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$259.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 14.3599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

