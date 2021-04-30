Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Up to $256.05

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $256.05, but opened at $264.99. Morningstar shares last traded at $264.35, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total value of $34,659.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,125,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,153,504.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,358 shares of company stock worth $39,460,893 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.