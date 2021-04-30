Morpheus Labs Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and $3.00 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00069268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00760061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.20 or 0.07475038 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

