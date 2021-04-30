Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Morphic stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.
In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $593,215.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $347,412.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,650 shares of company stock worth $25,449,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.