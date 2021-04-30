Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

