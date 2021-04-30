Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

