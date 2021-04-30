Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $189.23 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

