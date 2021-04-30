Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Shares of MSI opened at $189.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

