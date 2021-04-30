Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $600,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

