MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

MP Materials stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

