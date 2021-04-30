MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MP Materials.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.
MP Materials stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.
In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last 90 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.