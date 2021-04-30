Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $16.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,591.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,291. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,554.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $957.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.