Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of The St. Joe worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the third quarter worth $299,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 2,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Insiders sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 over the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.