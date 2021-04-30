Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $20.47 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group comprises about 6.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.38% of Enstar Group worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $253.63. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

