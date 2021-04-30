Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 5.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,398,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,106. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

