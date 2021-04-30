Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 9,202 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises approximately 4.4% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Loews worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Loews by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Loews by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 150,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Loews by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 139,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 2,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,631. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

