Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 147,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,823,446. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

