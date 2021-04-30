Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.55. 27,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

