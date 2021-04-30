Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TEGNA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TEGNA by 140.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 78,633 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TEGNA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 5,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,854. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

