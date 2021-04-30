MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGN. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 61,510 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,790. The stock has a market cap of $897.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

