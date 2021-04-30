mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.32 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.32 million and $224,813.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003004 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.