MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 1%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates in Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses.

