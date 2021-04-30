MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €210.00 ($247.06) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €188.20 ($221.41).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €200.10 ($235.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12-month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.77.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

