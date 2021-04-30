MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading 124.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $283.51 million and $389.65 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $16.29 or 0.00028028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 124.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.66 or 0.00768338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041715 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.