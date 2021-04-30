Myriad Market Capitalization Reaches $13.63 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Myriad has a total market cap of $13.63 million and $148,673.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,778,595,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.