MyWish Price Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $6,741.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00771432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00041664 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

