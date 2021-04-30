Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

Nabtesco stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

