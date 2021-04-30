Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $78,718.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

