Namecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,159.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003834 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and $16,159.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

