Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.40. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 112,631 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 671,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,741,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.