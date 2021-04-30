Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.