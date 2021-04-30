NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 87.7% in April

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NNXPF opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

